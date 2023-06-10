Indore: Estranged Woman Booked For Demanding Rs 5 Cr From Husband

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was booked for allegedly harassing her husband and demanding Rs 5 crore from him in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Saturday. The woman is staying with her parents in UP after an argument with her husband for a few years. The police are investigating the case.

According to the police, Ram Rajput, a resident of Bhanwarkuan has lodged a complaint that he got married to the woman in 2018. After a few months of their marriage, the man had an argument with the woman after which she started living with her parents in Lalitpur in UP. Ram informed the police that his wife was threatening him over the phone for a few days. She had also lodged a complaint against him in UP and has allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

The police said that the woman was demanding money from her husband to settle the matter. A case has been registered against the woman under the relevant section of the IPC and further investigation is underway into the case. A team would be sent to UP to arrest the woman soon.

Read Also Indore: Mayor Instructs Officials To Regularise Garbage Collection