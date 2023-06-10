 Indore: Mayor Instructs Officials To Regularise Garbage Collection 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens have raised several complaints regarding the irregularity of garbage collection vehicles and the fact that the vehicles do not follow the time schedule. Complaints have also been made from several areas that the garbage collection vehicles do not go there.

In view of these complaints, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Saturday made a surprise inspection of the Integrated Control Room from where the garbage collection vehicles are monitored.

He inspected the system for coordination of vehicles and control centre and gave necessary instructions to the officials regarding timely rounds of garbage vans for door-to-door garbage collection from citizens. 

He also instructed officials to act fast and resolve complaints received through the mayor helpline and asked them to take feedback from the complainants.

The mayor also directed the officials to keep a watch on the current status of the vehicles and the GPS tracking system so that the garbage vehicles reach the houses within the time limit. 

The mayor also inspected the helpline desk and took feedback from the complainants about their complaints on telephone.

Indore: Groom, Baraatis Pedal To Bride's Home 
