 Indore: Groom, Baraatis Pedal To Bride's Home 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 04:19 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A groom along with his friends rode to his bride’s house on Friday just two days before their wedding which will take place on June 11.

The procession was taken out by Amol Wadhwani (27) who is going to marry Dimple, a resident of Khatiwala Tank. Amol is a cyclist and has done many cycle trips. 

He said that he wanted to do something special on the occasion of his marriage and he hit upon this idea to make his pre-marriage memory unforgettable. 

He along with his family members and friends started from the Lal Bagh Palace at 6 am on Friday and went to the bride’s place where they received a warm welcome.

