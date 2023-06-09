 MP Weather Update: Rain Likely In 16 Districts Today, Bhopal Continues To Be Cloudy
In last 13 years, monsoon arrived before the estimated time, twice. Those years were 2013 and 2021. Generally, it should arrive around June 15.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two weeks after entering Kerala, monsoon will hit Madhya Pradesh. Weatherman says, monsoon will arrive to the state after June 20, which was assumed to be on 25th earlier. Before weather changes, pre-monsoon activities will prevail in the state. Districts would be witnessing strong winds and rains.

According to weatherman, monsoon would enter through Khandwa, Khargone and Burhanpur districts. Also, among Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior, Indore would be first one to get drenched. Last year, the clouds entered the state on June 16 and got activated in the whole country by July 1.  

Twice in 13 years, monsoon arrived earlier

16 districts to be drenched today

According to meteorological department, it may rain in 16 districts of the state. Sheopur Kalan, Dhar,  Raisen, Betul, Bhind, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Vidisha, Sagar, Ashoknagar, Burhanpur, Ujjain, Chindwada, Anupnagar, Dindori and Damoh would be witnessing light rains today. Bhopal skies are already covered with dark clouds.

