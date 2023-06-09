 Indore: NMC Renews Permission Of 250 UG Seats In MGM College
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: NMC Renews Permission Of 250 UG Seats In MGM College

Indore: NMC Renews Permission Of 250 UG Seats In MGM College

College gets approval solely based on submitted affidavits

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
MGM building

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has received approval from the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission to increase its intake for its fourth batch to 250 medical seats.

This is the college’s third renewal for increasing the seats from 150 to 250 as the first renewal was given in 2021. The National Medical Commission has permitted increasing the number of seats in 2023-2024.

Read Also
Indore: CBSE Regional Conference Will Be Held In Indore On June 13
article-image

MARB has approved after consideration of the affidavit submitted by the college about the compliance of the requirement of staff and infrastructure for running 250 seats. The validity of the renewal of permission will be one year as MGM Medical College will have to apply again for getting renewal of permission next year as well.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the college had submitted the affidavits regarding the facilities and faculties and NMC has considered the same.

No physical verification has been done for the same as faculty members’ attendance has been recorded through an online biometric system while the college has already developed the requisite infrastructure facilities for 250 seats.

Read Also
Sehore Borewell Rescue Update: Toddler Declared Dead, Was Pulled Out After 55-Hour Joint Operation...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Abducted Minor Girl Rescued From Damoh

Indore: Abducted Minor Girl Rescued From Damoh

Indore: FSO Notices To Two Food Stores For Keeping Products In Unhygienic Conditions

Indore: FSO Notices To Two Food Stores For Keeping Products In Unhygienic Conditions

Indore: NMC Renews Permission Of 250 UG Seats In MGM College

Indore: NMC Renews Permission Of 250 UG Seats In MGM College

Indore: CBSE Regional Conference Will Be Held In Indore On June 13

Indore: CBSE Regional Conference Will Be Held In Indore On June 13

Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead In Bike-SUV Collision In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead In Bike-SUV Collision In Sardarpur