Indore: NMC Renews Permission Of 250 UG Seats In MGM College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has received approval from the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission to increase its intake for its fourth batch to 250 medical seats.

This is the college’s third renewal for increasing the seats from 150 to 250 as the first renewal was given in 2021. The National Medical Commission has permitted increasing the number of seats in 2023-2024.

MARB has approved after consideration of the affidavit submitted by the college about the compliance of the requirement of staff and infrastructure for running 250 seats. The validity of the renewal of permission will be one year as MGM Medical College will have to apply again for getting renewal of permission next year as well.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the college had submitted the affidavits regarding the facilities and faculties and NMC has considered the same.

No physical verification has been done for the same as faculty members’ attendance has been recorded through an online biometric system while the college has already developed the requisite infrastructure facilities for 250 seats.