Indore: CBSE Regional Conference Will Be Held In Indore On June 13

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CBSE regional conference will be held on Monday, June 13, 2023, at Daly College from 9 am to 4.30 pm.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with CBSE is organizing the State/Regional Level Conference on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and NEP to commemorate India’s assuming presidency of G20 all over the country between 1st-15th June 2023. Indore Sahodaya Schools Complex has the pleasure and responsibility of organizing this seminar on behalf of the Bhopal region.

Eminent speakers, educationists and prominent speakers from Madhya Pradesh will highlight the significance of the theme. More than a thousand participants are expected to attend the conference.

The Chief Guest will be MP Shankar Lalwani, Guest of honor will be mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Dr. Ilayraja T, DEO and JDEO.

