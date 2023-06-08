Green Corridor From Bhopal To Indore: 63-Year-Old Woman's Kidney Gives A New Lease Of Life To Teen Girl

Indore: 63-Year-Old Brain Dead Woman Gives New Lease Of Life To 19-Year-Old Student After Family Decides To Donate Her Kidney |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl got a new lease of life, thanks to a 63-year-old woman whose family members decided to donate her kidney after the doctors declared her brain dead. After the kidney transplant, the girl will no longer need dialysis.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, she is completely healthy and can eat as per her choice.

The girl is a resident of Indore. In 2015, she started developing kidney-related ailment. After two years in 2017, she had to start dialysis and remained on it for five years.

The girl was unable to get a kidney transplant as she was suffering from marginal graft (abnormal kidney anatomy). Transplantation of such a kidney is complicated.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader booked for beating up civic body worker

Meanwhile, on May 10, a 63-year-old woman was declared brain-dead in Bhopal. Her family decided to donate her organs including her kidney which also turned out to be marginal.

According to doctors, marginal kidney is called extended criteria in other words i.e. the said patient had comorbidities like blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes etc.

Transplant took 4 hours

There is a difference of 44 years in the age of both the donor and the donee. Also, the woman’s kidney was larger. Transplanting a big kidney into a small one and that too when the height of the patient is also less, it is challenging.

Crossing all these hurdles, the doctors completed the transplant in four hours.

A green corridor was also built to bring the kidney from Bhopal to Indore.

Dropped out of school for five years

The girl told Dainik Bhaskar that she used to undergo dialysis twice a week for five years which took four hours each day. This period of her life led to depression, anxiety attacks, etc.

“In the second year, my health deteriorated so much that I was put on a ventilator. At first, I had to be admitted every three months, then it became three in a year. Medicines have to be taken. I could eat only one roti and boiled vegetables. I had become very weak. Because of this I missed my schooling for five years but now I am better than before. I eat fruits, salads and have very less restrictions than before,” she said.

Father said ₹40 lakh for treatment. spent

The said student has parents and two younger siblings in her family. Her father is a porter. He said that he has spent about ₹40 lakh in eight years for the treatment of his daughter which amounts to 50 thousand on an average every month.

He said “It's been almost a month since the transplant, now my daughter is fine. We are glad to see her well.”

Meet the team of doctors

Urologist Dr. Vineet Naja Jain, surgeon Dr. CS Thatte, Dr. Asad Riaz, Dr. Rahul Shukla, Dr. Siddharth Dubey, nephrologist Dr. Anita Choukse, anesthetist Dr. Narendra Dadarwal, Dr. Amrita Ajmani, Dr. Zakir Hussain, Dr. Vivek Chandravat, Dr. Vibhor Akotia and Dr. Veena played important roles. The team was led by Dr. Vivek Joshi and Dr. Pawan Patel.