ATTEMPT TO MURDER: 5 Get 7-Yr Jail Term |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ADJ’s court on Saturday sentenced a group of men to 7-year imprisonment for attacking a man and cutting his wrist with butcher knife in Devguradiya area. DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the court of ADJ Jitendra Kushwaha sentenced prime accused Sameer and four other youths for attacking the victim named Farhan.

The incident took place in 2021 in which Farhan and accused Sameer were caught in an argument while passing from a staircase in a building situated in Madina Nagar. Since Farhan owns a grocery shop, he received a call from one Arif to collect stock of tobacco pouches on the day of the incident.

Arif called him somewhere in Devguradiya area. When the victim reached there, accused Sameer and four others came there and manhandled him. In this, Sameer brought a butcher knife and attacked on Farhan’s neck. Farhan brought his hand in between in which the knife struck his arm and his wrist got fully detached from his body.

After this, the victim started screaming in pain hearing which people gathered there while the accused fled from the spot. Police registered a case of attempt to murder in 2021 and the accused were held guilty by the court on Saturday.

Read Also MP High Court: Unnatural Sex With Wife Is Not An Offence

Representative Image

Mumbaikar Dies Mysteriously At City Hotel

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): A 42-year-old man, who came from Mumbai to meet a client in the city, died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Sanyogitaganj police circle in the wee hours of Saturday. His colleagues went to his room to wake him up, but he did not respond. Later, they found him lying unconscious in the hotel room.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police conducted autopsy examination of the deceased. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Santosh, a resident of Jhansi and was living in Andheri, Mumbai.

His colleague Mohammad Mujeeb said that Santosh was a marketing manager at Jak LED private limited company. They, along with Santosh, had come from Mumbai to visit a client, Gopal Jewellers in the city. They had to fix some LEDs in the showroom. They had stayed at a hotel in DN Nagar and Santosh had gone to his room on Friday night and they found him dead the next morning. He was suffering from asthma.