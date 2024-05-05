Madhya Pardesh: Ujjain Collector, SP Reach Doors Of Voters To Distribute Slips | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and SP Pradeep Sharma visited the voters' homes on Saturday and distributed voter slips for the Ujjain-Alot parliamentary election. They distributed voter slips from door to door to the voters in Rishi Nagar and appealed to come out of their homes and vote on May 13 in this great festival of democracy.

They urged the voters not only to vote themselves but also to motivate their neighbours and family members to vote. They distributed voter slips to Rishi Nagar voter Girish Saraf and his family, voter Manoj son of Pramod and family, Aarti wife of Kishandas and Dinesh Yadav and his family. Voter slips are being distributed door to door from May 4 to May 8 to a total ofá15,74,993 voters of the seven assembly constituencies of Ujjain district.

For this duties have been imposedáon sector-wise officers, who will go door to door and distribute voter slips along with BLOs and Anganwadi workers. In the seven assemblies of Ujjain district, 2,25,619 voters are there in Khachrod, 2,18,768 in Mahidpur, 1,89,995 in Tarana, 2,27,111 in Ghattia, 2,34,811 in Ujjain North, 2,69,549 in Ujjain South and 2,09,080 in Badnagar.

PIC-4:áCollector and SP distribute voter's slip to a young voter in Ujjain on SaturdayáFP PHOTO

Ujjain: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Seeks Blessings Of Lord Mahakal

Ujjain (Madhya Pardesh): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday evening and took a darshan of Lord Mahakal from the Chandi Dwar. Later speaking to the media, he said that he has come to seek Lord Mahakal's blessing and has prayed for everyone. Regarding the Lok Sabha elections, he said that everything will be fine.

Gehlot reached Ujjain about two hours behind schedule. He first had the darshan of Lord Mahakal, during which local Congress leaders were present with him. After the darshan, Gehlot also met Mahant Vineet Giri of Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara located in the temple complex.

Samaj people regarding the Lok Sabha elections. He said, "I am grateful that you welcomed me, today I am fortunate to be among you, next time IácomeáI will talk to all of you."