MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Dedicated To Welfare Of Scheduled Castes,' Says BJP SC Morcha State Prez Kailash Jatav | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pardesh): BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha state president Kailash Jatav said that while Congress sees the Scheduled Castes as a vote bank, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to their welfare through various schemes.

He dismissed claims that Modi plans to change the Constitution, citing the construction of a Sant Shiromani Ravidas temple in Madhya Pradesh as an example of BJP's commitment.

Jatav made these remarks at a conference of Anusuchit Jaati Morcha, where he also highlighted the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a significant achievement under Modi's rule. He stressed that BJP's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" ethos ensures all sections of society are included in India's progress.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Chetanya Kashyap and BJP district in-charge Pradeep Pandey echoed the call to re-elect Modi to continue India's development.

District president Pradeep Upadhyay urged voters to cast their votes early in the morning due to the summer heat and to encourage their families and friends to do the same. The conference concluded with closing remarks and a vote of thanks from SC Morcha district general secretary Sudeep Patel and district vice president Prabhu Solanki.