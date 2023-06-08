Indore: Zero child trafficking cases reported in 12 months

Representative photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city has taken another step towards its dream of becoming a child-friendly city with no case of child trafficking reported from April 2022 to March 2023. In the past, the cases of human trafficking in the city had declined, however, single-digit cases were always reported.

But in the last fiscal no child trafficking reported case was reported. Childline in the year 2021-22 reported six cases of child trafficking. The problem has now been eradicated from the city. Rahul Gothane shared the recent case history of child trafficking with Free Press which revealed that a major issue has been resolved.

He said, “We used to receive at least four or five cases each year. However, the team was happy to witness no such case this year.”

The toll-free number made available by Childline has been helping millions to reach for help. Through this, the victims have been able to connect with the team. The total number of calls that Childline received this year was 1007. The children rescued by the team last year were taken under the care of the Child Care Institute guided by Child Welfare Committee.

Pallavi Porwal, chairperson, child welfare committee said, “The children who are taken under our guidance are provided full care. None of the cases regarding child trafficking has been reported lately as the committee is working on toes to eradicate the problem.”

Cases of Child Trafficking in last two years

April2021-March22 April2022-March23

Number of cases 06 00

Calls received 1615 1007

