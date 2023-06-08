Clash of Titans: DAVV cross with RGPV as it grants affiliation to 10 MBA colleges in Indore

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This face-off between two leading universities of the state is not over any academic matter but over jurisdiction.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore is cross with Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) in Bhopal as the latter has granted affiliation to around 10 MBA colleges under the former’s jurisdiction.

DAVV had written a letter to the RGPV expressing its anguish over granting of affiliation to b-schools from Indore but the latter did not stop and admitted applications for affiliation from for colleges wishing to start MBA courses from session 2023-24.

To this, the DAVV approached Department of Higher Education (DHE) seeking directions to the RGPV and the colleges over jurisdiction matter.

The feud even reached to the coordination committee – the apex body for higher education in the state.

The Indore university officials said that DHE agrees with their argument and it is likely to issue guidelines over university’s jurisdiction soon.

Director of college development council at DAVV, Dr Rajeev Dixit said that RGPV’s stand over the matter is wrong as it is going to create disruption in the affiliation system.

“We tried but RGPV did not pay heed to our request. Now, DHE is expected to bring out guidelines over jurisdictions of universities,” he said.

B-schools going under RGPV because of money

It all started two year ago, the university increased affiliation fee and imposed up to 25 per cent penalty on colleges which applied for affiliation after the prescribed deadline had passed off.

They united against the DAVV and opposed hike in affiliation fee and exorbitant penalty.

However, the university did not budge. Resultantly, six b-schools went under the umbrella of RGPV which happily granted affiliation to management institutes from Indore. A MBA college director wishing anonymity said that the DAVV charges around Rs 1.5 lakh affiliation fee whereas RGPV gives affiliation for Rs 65000.

Govt agrees with us

If the colleges under the purview of one university will be allowed to take affiliation from some other university, the system in place will disrupt. This matter had reached to coordination committee also. DHE agrees with us. A positive decision on the matter is expected soon.

-Prof Renu Jain, Vice Chancellor, DAVV