Indore: Over 600 delegations visit city to understand its Swachh model

Indore Municipal Corporation | Times Of India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday said that more than 600 delegations from different parts of the country visited the cleanest city for understanding its Swachh model since 2016.

“Since we were adjudged cleanest city in 2016, more than 600 delegations from different cities came here to understand our model of cleanliness,” IMC stated in a press release issued on Tuesday.

In the same sequence, a delegation from Chhattisgarh led by the state’s finance commission chairman Sergius Minz visited the city on Tuesday to learn about its solid waste management system.

The delegation saw the cleanliness model of Indore, which has been adjudged cleanest city in the country six times in a row.

Through power point presentation, IMC officials informed the delegation how waste is segregated at source and door-to-door collection of garbage is done. The delegation members were also informed how the waste is treated scientifically at trenching ground.

They were also informed how bio-CNG is prepared from organic waste at a plant at trenching ground.

Minz hailed Indore’s model and asked IMC to provide consultancy to Chhattisgarh on cleanliness front.

He said that it won’t be possible for them to just see the presentation and implement Indore model in their state.

It will be better if IMC guides us on the cleanliness front, he said.