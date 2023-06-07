Indore: BBA-BCA final sem exams on June 12; UG first-year exams resume on June 20

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BA, BCom and BSc first-year exams, which were postponed mid-stream due to the strike of university employees, will resume on June 20 whereas BBA-BCA sixth semester exams will commence on June 12.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya released new schedule for the examination on Tuesday. The schedule is available on the university’s website.

The UG first-year exams started on May 10 and were to be completed on June 10.

Around a week after the exams were started, the non-teaching employees of state-run universities in MP, including DAVV, had gone on strike over non-fulfilment of their demands including regularisation, time-scale, seventh pay etc.

They had initially observed strike till one o’clock; the time was later extended to four o’clock.

As the strike’s duration was extended, the DAVV had postponed all papers of UG first-year exams scheduled from May 27 to May 31.

On May 30, the DAVV deferred June 2 exams as well as no breakthrough was achieved in talks between the government and the striking employees.

Some of their demands were met on June 1 but the employees still did not return to work, rather they announced plans to go on indefinite strike from June 2.

Resultantly, the DAVV suspended exams scheduled between June 5 and 10.

However, on the very first day of their indefinite strike, the talks between the government and the employees yielded and the strike was called off.

The university was closed for next two days. On Tuesday, a meeting was held and new schedule for postponed exams was prepared and uploaded on the website.