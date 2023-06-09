 WATCH: 15-Feet Long Crocodile Spotted In The Backyard Of A House In MP's Shivpuri
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Shivpuri's Fizikal area after a 15-feet long crocodile was spotted in the backyard of a house on Thursday night.

It is likely that the crocodile trundled from the nearby Jadhav Sagar Lake. 

According to information, guests gathered at Kewat Family's residence for a wedding function. On Thursday late evening, when they were all enjoying the pre-wedding event, oneof the guests suddenly saw something moving in the backyard. As they went close, they were shocked to see the 15-feet long crocodile.

Before the Kewat family could call the rescue team, the crocodile drowned in a nearby Jadhav Sagar Pond-- back to his home.

