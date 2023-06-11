 MP Weather Update: Temperature Increases After Nautapa, Summer Vacations In Bhopal Schools To Be Extended
As mercury is recording 41 degree Celsius during days, all private and government school’s summer vacations would be extended till June 19.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nautapa passed with rains and thunders. However, the days ahead of Nautapa are getting unbearably hot for the citizens. Not only days are hot, temperatures during night have also increased as compared to Nautapa period. Half of Madhya Pradesh witnessed minimum 25 degrees Celsius last night (Saturday). While, temperature at Sidhi and Teekamgarh were 30 degrees Celsius.  

According to Meteorological Department, the state is going to remain hot for next two days (Sunday and Monday) and clouds may visit Madhya Pradesh skies on Saturday. Till then, the dry heat and clear skies are going to persist as humid winds changed their paths.

Meteorologists have said that monsoon will enter the state after June 20 and next Sunday, rains may drench 15 districts of the state. While, Chhatarpur witnessed heavy rain on Sunday morning.

Bhopal schools to be closed till June 19

Owing to increasing temperature, Bhopal Collector Aashish Singh has ordered a delay in opening schools. As mercury is recording 41 degree Celsius during days, all private and government school’s summer vacations would be extended till June 19.  

