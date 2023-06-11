Madhya Pradesh: Fake Letter Written By MLA Chaturvedi To PM On Social Media, Probe On

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Picture of a fake letter allegedly written by member of legislative assembly (MLA) of Congress party of Chhatarpur, Alok Chaturvedi to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi went viral on social media platforms. In the letter, PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief minister (CM) have been praised by Chaturvedi and the issue of development of Bundelkhand was also raised.

As the fake letter went viral on social media, MLA Chaturvedi took cognizance of the same and issued a letter, clarifying that no such letter had been issued from his side. He added that the opposition has been playing such cards with the assembly elections nearing.

Further in his statements, he said that the opposition is trying to besmirch his image, portray him as a traitor before Congress and highlight his close ties with BJP. He has pleaded with the general public to be aware of any such fake letters.

Sources in the Congress party of Chhatarpur told the media that several members of the party itself have spread such misinformation to tamper with MLA Chaturvedi’s image. Meanwhile, Chaturvedi has requested the police administration to probe the matter and identify the source of the fake letter.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: District General secretary of Bahujan Samajwadi Party joins AAP