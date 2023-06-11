Madhya Pradesh: District General secretary of Bahujan Samajwadi Party joins AAP

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Aam Aadmi Party has been working tirelessly in the Sehore district to rope in as many new members as possible. On Saturday, the district general secretary of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), Amit Kumar Yadav joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On the occasion, district president of AAP Dinesh Nagar, joint secretary of AAP youth wing Deepak Chouhan, district vice president Kamlesh Chouhan, Chetan Kumar, district president of AAP SC wing Phoolsingh Par K, district president of AAP Minority wing Sajid Mansoori and block president of AAP MoharsinghTamoliya were present.

It is noteworthy that the general secretary Yadav’s move came on a day when the BSP was all set to organise a convention of all the party workers. District president of AAP, Dinesh Nagar told the media that honest people of other political groups are in touch with and are members of AAP now. He added that the general public gave umpteen chances to both BJP and Congress, but they failed to fulfil the wishes of people.

At last, he said that now the commoners are all set to cast their vote to Arvind Kejriwal.

