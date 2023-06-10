Madhya Pradesh: Minister Distributes Acceptance Letters Among Ladli Bahna Beneficiaries

FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Distribution of acceptance letters under ‘Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Yojana’ began on Friday with higher education minister Mohan Yadav handing them over to beneficiaries in Damdama, Vishnupura and Dhendia villages. Congratulating the beneficiaries, he said that the ambitious scheme of the government would enable women play an effective role in decision making at the family level.

Collector Kumar Purushottam reviewed the preparations for the programme to be held under the Ladli Bahna Yojana in the district through video conferencing on Friday. He directed that along with the state-level programme of Ladli Bahna Yojana on Saturday, the programme should be organised in an effective, dignified and grand manner in every ward of the urban body of the district and in all gram panchayats.

The state-level programme would be broadcast from Jabalpur from 6 pm.

INVITATION THROUGH YELLOW RICE

Funds of Ladli Bahna Yojana would be transferred on Saturday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would transfer funds into accounts of beneficiaries. There is an atmosphere of celebration in various villages of Ujjain district and wards of the city. At some places beneficiaries were invited by giving them yellow rice and at some places rallies were taken out to encourage participation. In Ralayatabhoja village under development block Ghattia, women were invited for the programne by giving yellow rice and oath of cleanliness was administered to them. Cleanliness rally was organised in Ghatiya.