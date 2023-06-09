MP: 4 Arrested For 4-Year-Old Girl's Murder In Ujjain; Police Suspect Sexual Experiments May Have Led To Death

Angry people resort to chakka jam on Agar Road in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chimanganj Mandi police arrested four persons in the sensational abduction-cum-murder case of a four-year-old girl here on Thursday. Though the exact cause of the incident is not yet ascertained, it is suspected that sexual experiments were carried out on the deceased body.

Meanwhile, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) also pasted a notice on the illegal house of one of accused for demolition. The victim went missing from a locality near Agar Road on Tuesday afternoon when she was playing with her elder sister. A short CCTV footage which went viral had also depicted that the girl was playing outside her house. On searching here and there when her parents could not trace her they filed a missing report at the police station.

The police control room had released a poster depicting her picture to trace her. All police stations of the city were alerted regarding search operations. Meanwhile, a police constable of Dial-100 vehicle found a sack containing the decomposed body of a girl child near a drain adjacent to the Valmiki Dham Ashram under Jiwajiganj police station.

Later, the body was identified as of the missing victim. FSL officer Priti Gaekwad and ASP Akash Bhuria had suspected the cause of death was due to strangulation. After post-mortem conducted by two doctors and a lady officer in association with the FSL officer at the District Hospital on Thursday, it was confirmed that the victim was killed by smothering.

ACCUSED ARE NEIGHBOURS

Police added Section 302 and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC and formally arrested four accused in the case. Three of them namely Ajay, his sister Ranu and their mother Nirmala wife of Sumer Singh are neighbours of the victim while the remaining accused Vikky is reported to be Ranu’s boyfriend.

According to sources, accused Ajay had superficially molested the girl and his sister and mother were present there. Ajay then put a pillow on her mouth which caused her death. With the help of Vikky they took the body in a sack on a scooter and threw it near a drain adjacent to Valmiki Dham Ashram, sources disclosed.

By evening, UMC pasted notice on the house of accused Nirmala Singh for demolition of her house. It is likely to be carried out today.

CONFIRMATORY TEST

Meanwhile, SP Sachin Sharma told Free Press that a panel of experts conducted post-mortem of the body and certain exhibits of her body has been preserved and are to be sent to FSL laboratory for further investigation.

According to a release, the body’s viscera test and slides have been seized and will shortly be sent for FSL investigation. According to police, rape or sexual assault with the victim cannot be ruled out at this stage. It said that the accused persons had tried to narrate the incident as a mishap.

SYMBOLIC CHAKKA JAM

On the other hand, when the body was handed over to the family members and relatives of the deceased in presence of a mob, they began to protest. They demanded that the police ensure the accused get capital punishment. The women protesters demanded that the houses of the accused be demolished at once. They also kept her body on the road and resorted to symbolic chakkajam.

CONGMEN VISIT KIN

Although, no peoples’ representatives from the ruling BJP or its office-bearers could spare time to meet the family members of the deceased, Congressmen were seen quite active in doing so. MP Women’s Congress vice-president Noori Khan visited the victim’s house and sat on a dharna. In the afternoon, city Congress committee’s Ravi Bhadoria and others also visited their house and assured to do the needful to get justice for her.