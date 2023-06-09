MP Hijab Controversy: Owaisi Calls Action On Damoh School 'Wrong'; Why Was He Mum On Shradha Walkar Case? Asks Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's statement calling action on Damoh School over alleged religion conversion 'wrong', prompted a quick reply from the state government.

Mounting an attack, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said. "Owaisi had a lot to debate on the Damoh school case, however he remained mum on the sensational murder case of Sakshi and Sharddha. This is called the jihadi mentality."

He was speaking to media persons at his residence on Friday. He added that Damoh SP has been directed to investigate the Ganga Jamna School case from all the angles. The foreign tours of School office bearers will be also investigated and their passports will be checked.

In the meantime, he said that five new police stations will be opened in the state. Police stations will be opened in Kajlikheda of Kolar, Jaitapur of Khargone, Madwas and Semaria of Sidhi and Kamlapur of Dewas.

Along with this, special judge has been appointed for the redressal of NDPS Act cases in 45 districts of the state. The notification to establish special court in remaining seven districts vis Ashok Nagar, Harda, Burhanpur, Singhrauli, Umaria, Niwadi, Agar is under the process. This will help in fast disposal of the cases pertaining to the NDPS act.

