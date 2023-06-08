Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against Ganga Jamuna School management in Damoh

Representative Image |

Bhopal/Damoh: The police registered an FIR against the owner of the Ganga Jamuna School in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh after the allegations that the institution was forcing the students to convert to Islam.

The FIR was registered under sections of 295 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

According to superintendent of police Rakesh Singh, the FIR has been registered on the reports of the inquiry committee and on the grounds of the statements of the children.

There were instructions from the Chief Minister that stringent action should be taken against the guilty, Singh said.

The school management consists of ten members and all of them have come within the purview of the case after the registration of FIR.

In a poster, some Hindu girls of the school were shown wearing Hijab. An inquiry against the school began afterwards.

During the inquiry, it came to light that three women teachers changed their religion.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the collector and the superintendent of police to conduct an inquiry into the case.

On the other hand, an FIR has also been registered against the BJP’s district vice-president Amit Bajaj and his three associates for throwing ink at district education officer SK Mishra.

A complaint about throwing ink at Mishra was lodged at the city Kotwali. The district BJP unit also served a notice on all the four party workers seeking an explanation from them.

Religious conversions won’t be allowed: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has said a racket of religious conversion is going in the state.

Chouhan said that he had ordered an inquiry into it and that action will be taken against the Madrasas imparting education in a wrong way.

The reports about the incident in Damoh indicated that the students had been forced to wear Hijab, he said, adding that the students being converted to another religion in the name of imparting education will not be tolerated.