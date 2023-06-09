Bhopal: Farmers Demand Loan Waiver Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh, Interest

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers have demanded loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and interest. A Kisan Manch delegation called on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressing Kisan Manch members, said that a committee of Kisan Manch should be formed to give suggestions regarding simplification of the process of revenue department's works related to farmers such as nomination, distribution, filing-dismissal and others.

Make the process of day-to-day work of the department smooth and simple by incorporating suggestions of committee members of the Revenue Department. The capacity of transformers with excess demand will be increased. To solve the problems faced in relation to power supply, the work of strengthening the power system with an amount of Rs 13k crore is beginning in the state, which will provide relief to farmers. The process of permission for cutting and sawing of teak and other trees planted in the fields will be simplified.

The CM said that Kisan Manch's approach towards the problems of farmers is positive and suggestions are practical. The schemes and programmes can be made more practical and accessible by incorporating suggestions of Kisan Manch in the implementation of schemes. Departments related to farmers should work on various components by setting a time limit.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) state president Kamal Singh Anjana said, ‘We called on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and put up our demands like loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and its interest. It will benefit 11 lakh farmers in the state. Secondly, we demanded installation of transformers under Mukhyamantri Anudan Yojana. Kamal Nath’s previous government had shelved it.

