 MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Meets Farmers' Unions In Bhopal
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Meets Farmers' Unions In Bhopal

State agriculture minister Kamal Patel, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, and officers of various departments were also present in the meeting.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting with leaders of farmers' union in the state capital on Thursday, and discussed their issues pertaining to the implementation of schemes and programmes.

During the meeting, CM Chouhan said, "The approach of Kisan Manch towards the problems of farmers is positive and the suggestions are also practical. Therefore, implementing schemes and programs related to farmers can be made more practical and accessible by including the recommendations of the Kisan Manch. The department should work on various components by setting up time limits."

During this, the chief minister also held discussions on various issues with the representatives of various organisations, including the office bearers of farmers' unions.

