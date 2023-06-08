 Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Rages In Protest After 4-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Sack
The kin protested at Mohan Nagar intersection with the girl’s dead body.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Kin Protests After 4-Year-Old Girl's Body Found In Sack In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after a 4-year-old girl was found dead in a sack in Ujjain, her family members took to streets and blocked Mohan Nagar intersection on Thursday morning.

Enraged, they placed her body on the road and demanded strict action against the alleged murderer.

As the locals joined in the protest, cops had to intervened to disperse the crowd.

Three accused being interrogated

The Ujjain police are interrogating three suspects in custody in connection with the murder of the girl. Before her body was discovered from the drain, the girl was missing from Ujjain's Kamal Colony.

The three accused live near the same colony from where the girl had gone missing. Police are now investigating the CCTV footage, call details and mobile location of the accused.

(More details awaited)

