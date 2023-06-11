Madhya Pradesh: 2 Shot At In 15 Minutes In Gwalior, One Dies, Another Under Treatment

Representative Image | FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were shot dead within 15 minutes in two different places on Friday night and one of them died in hospital, the police said on Saturday.

According to reports, in the first incident, a band of goons shot at a 23-year-old youth, Yash Rathore and the bullet pierced through his lungs. The injured was rushed to a hospital where he died.

A cousin of Yash said alleged that the family members of the girl, whom the youth wanted to marry, shot him dead. The incident took place on Mangleshwar road in Ghasmandi area.

The police said the incident had taken place when Yash was returning from the house of a relative, Narendra.

Just as he was passing by Mangleshwar road, three persons came out of the blue and began to beat him up. When Yash offered resistance, they shot at him.

The bullet passed through his lungs. Immediately after the incident, Yash’s friends rushed him to a hospital where he died.

When the police questioned Yash’s family members, Narendra said Yash had an affair with a girl with whom Yash used to talk to.

Nevertheless, her family members were opposed to her relationship with Yash. There was a dispute between the members of the girl and Yash ten days ago.

It also came to light that the girl was going to get married on June 22 and Yash wanted to stop it, so the girl’s family attacked him.

Additional superintendent of police Rishikesh Meena said a youth was shot dead.

In the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the murder was connected with the youth’s affair with a girl, he said.

In the second incident, a youth was shot at and injured. A murder case was registered against two goons.

The incident took place at Thatipur in the city. The police registered a case and began to inquire into the case.

The police said Ashok Jatav, a resident of Nohona Antari village, was shot at.

Ashok told the police that when he was passing by the crematorium at Tal, Chhotu Pal and Ranu Pal attacked him. Both of them shot Ashok in the leg.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to hospital.

In yet another incident, three bikers stabbed a youth and escaped with his chain.

The police sent the injured to a hospital and said that the youth was stabbed because of a fight with his neighbour.

The incident occurred when the youth Ramkripal Parmar, a resident of Naka Chandwani, was walking outside his house.

On hearing him yell, Ramkripal’s family members rushed to the spot and sent him to hospital. The police said they were inquiring into the case.

