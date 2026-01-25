 MP News: Congress Misleading Public, Says BJP Leader In Sendhwa
Vikas Arya accused Congress leaders of misleading the public by making baseless allegations about neglect, including claims related to forest land records and stalled development works. He defended the development record of Chairman of the National Scheduled Tribes Commission Antar Singh Arya, who is also his father.

Updated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 09:15 AM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vikas Arya on Saturday accused Congress leaders of misleading the public by making baseless allegations about neglect.

His statement comes days after Congress state chief Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar questioned the progress of development works launched in Sendhwa Assembly constituency, at a convention in Gerughaty.

Vikas Arya accused Congress leaders of misleading the public by making baseless allegations about neglect, including claims related to forest land records and stalled development works.

He stated that Antar Singh Arya had carried out extensive development across the region, especially benefiting the tribal community, through numerous welfare-oriented initiatives.

Sharing details of these works on social media, Vikas Arya challenged Congress leaders to present an account of development works carried out by their own MLAs over the past two years.

“People are watching, understanding, and will decide at the right time,” he added.

MP News: Congress Misleading Public, Says BJP Leader In Sendhwa
