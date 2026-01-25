MP News: Hindu Groups To Hold Protest Over Meghnagar Cow Slaughter On January 27; Traders Will Observe 'Bandh'

Representative Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): More than a month after an alleged cow slaughter incident was reported in the Meghnagar forest area, the Sakal Hindu Samaj will stage a large-scale protest on Tuesday in Jhabua to demand stringent action in the case.

Hindu organisations have expressed strong resentment over what they describe as administrative lapses and delayed action by authorities.

According to the group, despite inspections conducted after complaints were raised with senior officials, the administration has failed to clearly disclose how much evidence was collected from Forest Range No 75 of the Rakhadiya jungle, where the alleged incident occurred on December 6.

Police have so far arrested 16 accused in the case, while five are reportedly still absconding.

The Sakal Hindu Samaj alleges that effective action began only after sustained protests and pressure. In support of the protest, a district bandh was announced on Tuesday, with local traders announcing the closure of business establishments.

Hindu organisations stated that the movement will continue until strict action is taken and justice is delivered.