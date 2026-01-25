 MP News: Hindu Groups To Hold Protest Over Meghnagar Cow Slaughter On January 27; Traders Will Observe 'Bandh'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Hindu Groups To Hold Protest Over Meghnagar Cow Slaughter On January 27; Traders Will Observe 'Bandh'

MP News: Hindu Groups To Hold Protest Over Meghnagar Cow Slaughter On January 27; Traders Will Observe 'Bandh'

Police have so far arrested 16 accused in the case, while five are reportedly still absconding. The Sakal Hindu Samaj alleges that effective action began only after sustained protests and pressure. In support of the protest, a district bandh was announced on Tuesday, with local traders announcing the closure of business establishments.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): More than a month after an alleged cow slaughter incident was reported in the Meghnagar forest area, the Sakal Hindu Samaj will stage a large-scale protest on Tuesday in Jhabua to demand stringent action in the case.

Hindu organisations have expressed strong resentment over what they describe as administrative lapses and delayed action by authorities.

Read Also
Indore News: DAVV To Confer Medals For Best All-Round Student & Best NCC Cadet-Convocation On...
article-image

According to the group, despite inspections conducted after complaints were raised with senior officials, the administration has failed to clearly disclose how much evidence was collected from Forest Range No 75 of the Rakhadiya jungle, where the alleged incident occurred on December 6.

Police have so far arrested 16 accused in the case, while five are reportedly still absconding.

FPJ Shorts
India Votes Against UNHRC Resolution On Iran, Cites Politicisation
India Votes Against UNHRC Resolution On Iran, Cites Politicisation
UFC 324: Jean Silva Jumps Off Arnold Allen's Back In Dramatic Moment Mid-Fight, Draws Cheers From Crowd; Video
UFC 324: Jean Silva Jumps Off Arnold Allen's Back In Dramatic Moment Mid-Fight, Draws Cheers From Crowd; Video
Massive Winter Storm Grips US, Millions Without Power As Emergencies Spread Across States
Massive Winter Storm Grips US, Millions Without Power As Emergencies Spread Across States
Australian Open 2026: Melbourne Crowd In Shock As Luciano Darderi Suffers Painful Cramps Live On Air During Television Segment; Video
Australian Open 2026: Melbourne Crowd In Shock As Luciano Darderi Suffers Painful Cramps Live On Air During Television Segment; Video

The Sakal Hindu Samaj alleges that effective action began only after sustained protests and pressure. In support of the protest, a district bandh was announced on Tuesday, with local traders announcing the closure of business establishments. 

Hindu organisations stated that the movement will continue until strict action is taken and justice is delivered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Hindu Groups To Hold Protest Over Meghnagar Cow Slaughter On January 27; Traders Will...
MP News: Hindu Groups To Hold Protest Over Meghnagar Cow Slaughter On January 27; Traders Will...
MP News: Congress Misleading Public, Says BJP Leader In Sendhwa
MP News: Congress Misleading Public, Says BJP Leader In Sendhwa
MP News: Education, Self-Reliance Foundation Of Women-Led Development, Says Cabinet Minister Nirmala...
MP News: Education, Self-Reliance Foundation Of Women-Led Development, Says Cabinet Minister Nirmala...
Indore News: Narmada Sahitya Manthan From January 30 To February 1
Indore News: Narmada Sahitya Manthan From January 30 To February 1
MP News: Students Get A Peek Into Nature’s Wonders At Dharikotla In Mundi
MP News: Students Get A Peek Into Nature’s Wonders At Dharikotla In Mundi