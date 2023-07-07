Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Family Denied ‘Prasad’ At Ram Temple In Sagar, Lodges FIR

Representative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit family lodged a complaint after they were denied ‘prasad’ at Ram Temple at Semra village in Sagar on Friday. The incident happened on July 4, when two men from upper-caste community allegedly refused to give them prasad and hurled abused at them. A case was registered against the two accused.

According to the victims, the temple feast was organised as a community event, with contributions from various villagers. Members of the Dalit community also participated and made their own contributions.

However, when they arrived at the temple for the feast, they were denied prasad by the accused individuals, identified as Babloo Kushwaha and Ram Bhajan Yadav.

According to News24, The accused allegedly not only refused to give prasad to the Dalit family but also directed caste-based slurs at them.

The family immediately registered a written complaint at the Amadara Police Station, demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 294 (obscene acts or words) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused individuals are currently missing.

Shankhi Chaudhary, one of the victims said, "They told us that we do not deserve it, as we belong to a lower caste, and therefore, they would not serve us the prasad. They threw prasad at us, and in the process, my daughter got injured while trying to catch it."

Kanchan Chaudhary, another witness, revealed, "They collect grains and donations in the name of the feast. But when we go there, they refuse to give us prasad directly. When we asked for the reason, they told us to either take the prasad or leave. As we touched the prasad, the accused started hurling abuses at us. They have been doing this for the past three to four years."

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter and are actively searching for the accused individuals.

They are determined to take strict action against those responsible for this disgraceful act of discrimination and caste-based humiliation.