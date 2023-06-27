Amid Adipurush Controversy, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan To Re-Telecast On TV, When & Where To Watch |

The lavish multilingual spectacle Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan, which hit the screens on June 16 courted controversy for its pedestrian dialogues, poor VFX, and the overall representation of Hindu gods onscreen. As fans and movie buffs compared the Om Raut directorial with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, the show is now set for another re-run.

Ramayan which aired on the small screen from 1987-88 had its first official re-run on Doordarshan during the COVID-19 lockdown due to public demand. Now, amid the Adipurush controversy, makers have decided to bring back the mythological show on Shemaroo TV. It will air from July 3, Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Ravan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman.

Coming back to Adipurush, Arun called the film 'Hollywood Ki Cartoon'. He said he is troubled by the viral dialogues and clips he saw on social media.

Dipika said, "This is an issue with new-gen actors, as they fail to immerse in the character and understand its emotions. For them, Ramayana might have been just a film. Perhaps they failed to make a spiritual connection."

Sunil Lahri said that he had "high expectations" from Adipurush but called the film "disappointing." "You can't play with your culture in the name of doing something different. The audience doesn't find any emotional attachment with the scenes. In fact, the dialogues are also poor."

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. In the wake of such flak, the makers of Adipurush revamped the dialogues.