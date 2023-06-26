Fact Check: Did Prabhas Reject Om Raut's Adipurush 2 Offer Amid Controversy?

Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been receiving endless criticism since its release for its poor VFX, dialogues and misrepresentation of Hindu Gods. Amid the controversy, rumours are doing the rounds on social media platforms that Prabhas has rejected Om's Adipurush 2 offer.

Film critic and industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan on Monday shared on Twitter and claimed that Prabhas has said no for the film's sequel.

"Pan India Star #Prabhas clearly said NO for #Adipurush part 2 when forced by Om Raut & his team for #Adipurush2," his tweet read.

A source close to The Free Press Journal has informed that the claim is not true.

It was also reported earlier that Om Raut was initially planning to make Adipurush in two parts but Prabhas reportedly rejected the idea.

Despite outright anger and criticism directed at the makers of Adipurush for its dishonest portrayal of the historical epic Ramayana, the film had managed to secure a decent opening weekend for itself at a Rs 113 crore. But, following a huge uproar amongst the socio-political fractions in different parts of the country and relentless social media scrutiny, theatres across the country struggled through the week to secure footfalls.

So far, the film has earned over Rs 450 crore globally. It hit the big screens on June 16.

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. The makers, as announced, revised certain lines in the film.

Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. It stars Prabhas as Raghav (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravan).