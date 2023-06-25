Cricketer Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At 'Adipurush' With 'Baahubali' Twist

Ever since its release on June 16, 'Adipurush' has been facing a barrage of criticism. The highly anticipated film, made on a grand budget of Rs 600 crore, hit the theatres amidst much hype and excitement.

The advance booking numbers seemed promising, but once the film was out, it failed to meet people's expectations.

Whether it is visual effects or dialogues, 'Adipurush' was heavily criticized on all fronts. Many voices have risen against it, with numerous requests to pull the film out of theatres.

VIRENDER SEHWAG TAKES A DIG AT PRABHAS STARRER

Joining the chorus of critics, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has now shared his views on the Prabhas-starrer, adding a 'Baahubali' twist to his critique.

Virender Sehwag, known for his candid remarks, took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the film. In a clever play on words, he wrote, "Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha" (It was after watching 'Adipurush' that we realized why Katappa killed Baahubali) (sic).

The tweet immediately caught the attention and sparked conversations among fans and critics alike. Sehwag's remark, linking the underwhelming performance of 'Adipurush' to the iconic scene from the blockbuster film 'Baahubali,' added a touch of humour to the ongoing debate surrounding the movie.

As the negative comments continue to pour in, 'Adipurush' is also experiencing a significant slump at the box office. The film has shown no signs of growth since its opening week, and even during weekends, the collections have remained disappointingly low, barely reaching single-digit figures.

ADIPURUSH'S DECINE AT BO

On its ninth day, 'Adipurush' managed to accumulate a mere Rs 5.25 cr in all the languages. These numbers are disheartening, especially considering the star-studded cast and the massive production costs involved.

As it stands, the overall collection for 'Adipurush' has now reached around Rs 263.5 crore, reflecting its underwhelming performance at the box office.

It remains to be seen how the film will fare in the coming days and whether it can recover from its lacklustre performance.