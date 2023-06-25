Adipurush Makers Slash Ticket Prices Further, Now Watch The Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan Starrer At ₹112

Despite outright anger and criticism directed at the makers of Adipurush for its dishonest portrayal of the historical epic Ramayana, the film starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh managed to secure a decent opening weekend for itself at a ₹113 crores. But, following a huge uproar amongst the socio-political fractions in different parts of the country and relentless social media scrutiny, theatres across the country struggled through the week to secure footfalls.

A major reason why this seems to be the case is the pricing of the tickets which has steered the audiences away from the theatres. In order to ensure that the Om Raut-directorial is given a fair chance and more and more people get to witness the grand spectacle that the film's team has to offer, the ticket prices have been considerably reduced further. Earlier, the price was slashed to ₹150 and has now been further slashed to ₹112.

Of cousrse, for those who wish to watch the spectable in 3D, the charges would differ. Although, it is being said that only the 3D charges would be applicable alongside the basic ticket price.

While theatre owners welcome this move, it is left to be seen if this helps in getting the audiences to the theatres as repeated changes in the makers' claims and unabashed criticism has certainly scared the masses away from the screens.