Indore: RSKMP Supplementary Exam Result On July 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will declare results of supplementary exams of Class 5 and Class 8 most likely by July 20. While it is compulsory, teachers are still struggling with uploading marks to the portal.

RSKMP conducted the supplementary examination for the students who failed in the fifth-eighth board examination. In order to give results soon, the centre has given instructions to evaluate the answer sheets in each district.

Currently, teachers are doing last evaluation of copies of the students in Indore district. More than 300 teachers teaching classes 5 to 8 are engaged in this work. RSKMP has insisted on uploading the marks of the students on the portal within fifteen days.

However, it seems difficult for teachers. Despite the delay, officials have announced that results for both the classes will be declared on or after July 20. Both the exam results will be declared simultaneously, as per RSKMP.

After 13 years, on the instructions of the State Government, RSKMP hastily conducted the fifth-eighth board exams. Earlier, there was a problem in allotting centres to the students, in which small children were given centres ten to fifteen km away. After that there was negligence in checking the copies. Answer books of English medium students were evaluated by teachers teaching Hindi-Mathematics subjects.

The result has been that most of the private school students fail. Even many students got zero in different subjects. This disturbance was seen in most of the districts.

The situation was that in many districts the results of all the private schools were declared zero. Despite the disturbance, the responsible officers were not ready to accept the mistake. Due to this, though results were released already, RSKMP never released merit list until now.

