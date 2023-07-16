MP: Dewas Police Official Drowns In River While Trying To Fish Out Body

MP: Police Official Drowns In River While Trying To Fish Out Body | Representative Pic

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A police official drowned in Jamner river in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday while he was trying to fish out the body of a boy, an official said.

The deceased official, identified as Rajaram Vaskale, was in-charge of Nemawar police station, he said.

"Vaskale went to Jamner river this afternoon after being alerted that the body of a boy was floating in the water," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said.

The police official entered the river to fish out the body, but was caught in a strong water current and started drowning, he said.

The divers took him out and he was rushed to Nemawar Hospital, from where he was referred to Harda, where he was declared dead, Sharma said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)