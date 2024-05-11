Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram Collector Gets First-Hand Information About Silkworm Farming | Unsplash

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Sonia Meena visited silk centres in Gujarwada and Dokrikheda on Friday when spoke to Lakhpati women and Didis associated with earning livelihood by producing silk. The collector also visited the government-run garden at Matkuli, which has mango, lemon, guava, jackfruit and other trees.

At the silk centre at Gujarwada, the women told her that each of them was given one acre to set up garden to grow silkworms to earn a living. The women said each of them was earning Rs 2,00,000 every year. They have been associated with the centre since 2010, the women said, adding that the silk department has imparted them training in farming silkworm.

They also said they had visited the silk centres in Aurangabad and Pune for training. The collector was informed that the area where silkworm is grown is spread over 60 acres where 40 women are working.At Gujarwada, Tussar silk, mulberry and cocoon are produced, they said. District silk officer Ravindra Singh said a solar plant would soon be installed at the silk centre.

Singh further said the government had done everything to make them self-reliant. The women were also told that MP Silk Federation had provided marketing facility. The federation also collects silk from this centre, he said. The collector was informed that 50% of worms survive, and in one acre, 1.20 quintals of cocoon are grown, and one kilogramme of cocoon is sold for Rs 400-463.

Afterwards, the collector went to Dokri Kheda silk centre where Tussar and cocoon are preserved for the next year’s crop. During the rainy season, butterflies come out of the cocoons, and, then the female counterparts lay eggs. The silk centre is spread over eight hectares. Each woman has been given one hectare where Arjun trees have grown. The worms are put on the branches of the Arjun tree to grow silkworm.