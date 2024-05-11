MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Contest Palpable In Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone; BJP Ahead In 5 Seats | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electioneering for eight seats in the Malwa-Nimar region, which is going to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on Monday, ended on Saturday. The eight constituencies are: Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Khargone, Dewas and Khandwa. The BJP and the Congress have canvassed for their candidates with a lot of enthusiasm in these constituencies.

The Malwa-Nimar region is considered a citadel of the BJP which has been strong since the days of the Jan Sangh. The RSS has also worked for this region. Out of eight seats, three constituencies in this region – Ratlam, Dhar and Khargone – may see a keen contest between the BJP and the Congress. In Indore, there is no challenge before the BJP.

The BJP appears very strong in Ujjain, Khandwa, Mandsaur and Dewas. In Ratlam, the contest is between Kantilal Bhuria and Anita Chouhan. Two tribal communities – Bhil and Bhilala – have come face to face in this constituency.

The Bhils are with Bhuria, and the Bhilalas with Chouhan. The BJP has influence over urban and rural seats and Alirajpur, but Bhuria is strong in Sailana, Jhabua, Petlabad and Thandla. In Dhar, BJP’s Savitri Thakur has thrown down the gauntlet before the Congress’s Radheshyam Muvel. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has worked hard for the party candidate in this constituency.

The Congress is strong in Kukshi, Gandhwani, Sardarpur and Manawar. On the other hand, the BJP is strong in Dhar, Dharampuri, Mhow, and Badnawar where the BJP is expected to get lead. In Khargone, BJP candidate MP Gajendra Patel is facing Congress’s Porlal Kharte. In this constituency, the voters are divided into two tribal communities – Bhilala and Barela.

The Congress is batting on a strong wicket in Bhagwanpura, Sendhwa, Rajpur and Pansemal. The BJP appears strong in Maheshwar, Khargone, Barwani and Kasrawad. There is, however, no challenge before BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani in Indore. A fight in this seat came to an end after the Congress candidate withdrew nomination.

The Congress is appealing to voters to press NOTA button. Because Ujjain is the hometown of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP candidate Anil Firojiya is ahead of his rival and Congress candidate Mahesh Parmar.

The impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is palpable in Mandsaur, Dewar and Khandwa. In Mandsaur, BJP’s Sudhir Gupta looks stronger than Congress candidate Dileep Gurjar. In Dewas, Congress candidate Rajendra Malviya is weaker than BJP MP Mahendra Solanki. Similarly, BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil is ahead of Congress candidate Narendra Patil.