Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Know The Poll Expenses, Tele Talks For Votes & Kissa Kursi Ka… | FP Cartoon

Poll expenses

A candidate’s refusal to spend money on booth management has surprised his party bosses. A contestant gives money to party workers for booth management. Though such is the practice, the candidate has refused to part with a single penny. At a meeting with the party leaders in the constituency – from where he has thrown his hat into the ring – the candidate said he was hardly left with any amount to fritter away. He reportedly said if the party wanted to spend money, it could do so on its own, but his stakes of employing even a coin were threadlike. The candidate’s remarks shocked everyone present there. Although the candidate has enough money, yet he is getting around spending it in the current election. The candidate knows he will win the seat – come what may. Being assured of a win, he is keeping away from splurging money on booth management. The candidate is sad after an incident in this constituency. Now, he knows that the condition the party is in after the incident, has compelled it to arrange funds for booth management.

Losing sleep

A woman minister is worried about voting in her assembly constituency in the parliamentary election. She fears lest the Congress candidate should get a massive lead over the ruling party’s candidate in her constituency. The caste equation in her assembly seat is such that the Congress is ahead of his rival. Against this backdrop, if the opposition contestant takes a lead, it will be difficult for her to give a satisfactory reply to the party bosses. Initially, she feared she might have been asked to contest the Lok Sabha election. But now, she has lost her sleep over the probable lead of the Congress candidate. The BJP organisation has been repeatedly telling her to ensure the party candidate’s massive lead over the rival in her constituency. There are three ministers in the Lok Sabha constituency where the female member of the cabinet comes from. So, once the results are out, the party will compare the lead of one constituency with that of another.

Promise made

A promise made by a leader of the ruling party has compelled a legislator of the Congress to switch over to the rival camp. At the outset, he was in a dilemma over quitting the Congress. Once he had committed to a leader of the BJP to join the opposition camp, but reneged on it. As he was in a dilemma, a senior leader of the BJP assured the Congress legislator of inducting him into the state cabinet within five years. So, the promise made by the senior leader forced the legislator to change his mind. Now, he is sure of taking an oath as a minister anytime soon. The BJP leader may have made a commitment to the Congress leader, but it may not be easy for him to make it possible, because many leaders of his party have set their eyes on cabinet berths. The ruling party twice tried to bring the Congress legislator to its camp, but their efforts fell through. This time, however, the BJP has succeeded in carrying out its plans, because the party dangled a carrot of ministerial berth before.

In lather

A politician contesting the Lok Sabha election has got in a flap. His problem is not with the BJP, but with the leaders of his own party. When he was given a ticket, he was told to take care of the poll expenses of some party candidates who are in the fray near his constituency. He was told to do so because of the financial constraints the party is facing. Being financially sound, he has arranged funds for some candidates, but they are regularly calling him up and visiting his residence asking for money, and this is what bothers him. He has reportedly told some candidates that he cannot give them money again and again. There are reports that a leader of the Congress joined the BJP for the reason that the party was forcing him to provide funds for the Lok Sabha election. Fed up with the party’s demands for money, he went to the BJP camp.

Tele talks for votes

A candidate of the Congress called up members of his community to vote for him. The candidate made a list consisting of the names and phone numbers of a few members of his community. He set up a camp and told his supporters to call up those people and appeal to them to vote for him. Such a call reached a leader of the BJP who belongs to the same community as the candidate does. He was told to cast vote in favour of the Congress in the name of the caste, but the leader replied: “The entire community is voting for the BJP in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” On hearing the response, the girl who made the call was shocked. When a similar call reached another BJP leader, he said he did not belong to the community. There are reports that despite the Congress candidate’s efforts, the members of the community did not vote for him.

Kissa Kursi Ka…

A few legislators, appointed ministers on the basis of their castes, are worried, fearing lest they should be asked to quit the cabinet after the Lok Sabha election. All these ministers were told that there would be changes in the cabinet on the basis of their performance once the parliamentary election was over. Scared of his removal from the cabinet, a minister has begun to please an aide of a senior leader of the BJP. The minister is in constant touch with him. There are reports that the minister has recently gave a present to the Sahib. In the same way, another minister is making efforts to save his chair. The minister recently met a senior leader of the BJP and informed him about the work he did. The leader told off the minister for some issues, but the minister wants to endure any kind of humiliation to keep his chair safe.