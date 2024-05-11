Mother's Day Special: 'Don't Make Mother A Goddess, Consider Her A Human Being,' Says Doctor Veena Sinha | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Do you know what your mother's childhood name was, their wishes, dreams, ambitions, favourite colour and food, favourite hero, do you take care of your mother's needs and her health and do we sit with her and talk?

These were some questions asked in a quiz at the auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi College in the city on Saturday. It was part of the inaugural-day of three-day campaign "Maa Ek Vyakti, organised by Sarokar Sanstha to mark Mothers’ Day.

In reply, many faces bowed down, many started staring towards the void, many became emotional. Another question - Do you consider your mother a goddess? In response, 100 percent hands were raised in the packed hall. But when they were asked whether they considered the mother as a human being or a human being, only five hands were raised in response.

Doctor and poet Dr Veena Sinha was chief guest. She said that don't make mother a goddess, consider her a human being, recognize her dreams, know her needs.

“In reality, we all love our mothers. We love her a lot, consider her a goddess, but it is very sad that we glorify her and do not take care of her wishes, needs, dreams as a person. Dr. Sinha said , adding that “the mother has the power to create another body like her own from her own body.”

Vice Chairperson of Rajiv Gandhi, Latika Chauhan said that there is no need for any special day like Mother's Day to understand the importance of a mother, yet the day is an opportunity when we all share with our mothers their ambitions. And we can take time to understand affection.

The quiz was conducted by Kumud Singh, Secretary of Sarokar Sanstha. Besides, a poetry competition ‘Aao banaye maa ki ek nai tasveer ki maa ek vyakti hai…’. All the students, teachers and other staff of the college can write poems and send them, Singh said.