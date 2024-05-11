MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 High-Profile Contestants: Scindia Highest Spender On Canvassing | FP Cartoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The high-decibel electioneering is about spending money as the days of canvassing in bullock carts are long gone by. Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna-Shivpuri Lok Sabha constituency Jyotiraditya Scindia spent Rs 60 lakh on electioneering, the highest amount spent among all the high-profile candidates.

Next to Scindia is former chief minister and BJP candidate from Vidisha constituency Shivraj Singh Chouhan followed by state BJP president and candidate from Khajuraho VD Sharma and ex-chief minister Digvijaya Singh. In addition to them, Congress candidate hailing from Satna Siddharth Kushwaha is the top spender, revealing expenditure totaling Rs 67.5 lakh.

Bharti Pardhi, the BJP candidate from Balaghat, has spent Rs 63.8 lakh during election campaign. Election Commission’s prescribed expenditure limit for a candidate stands at Rs 95 lakh for LS poll. Despite the significant outlays, none of the candidates have reached full spending limit. All candidates are required to submit expenditure statement to EC within 30 days of completion of an election.

Expenditure declared by candidates

Satna: Congress candidate Siddharth Kushwaha spent Rs 67.5 lakh and BJP candidate Ganesh Singh spent Rs 61 lakh.

Balaghat: Congress candidate Samrat Ashok Saraswar: Rs 30 lakh. BJP’s Bharti Pardhi: Rs 63 lakh.

Mandla: BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste: Rs 40 lakh. Congress's Omkar Singh Markam: Rs 7.6 lakh.

Jabalpur: BJP’s Ashish Dubey spent Rs 40 lakh. Congress’s Dinesh Yadav: Rs 18.6 lakh.

Shahdol: BJP's Himadri Singh: Rs 29.4 lakh. Congress candidate Phundelal Marko: Rs 24.8 lakh.

Sidhi: BJP candidate Rajesh Mishra: Rs 56 lakh. Congress candidate Kamleshwar Patel: Rs 56 lakh.

Rewa: BJP candidate Janardan Mishra: Rs 58 lakh. Congress candidate Neelam Mishra: Rs 32.3 lakh.

Morena: BJP candidate Shivamangal Singh Tomar: Rs 32 lakh. Congress candidate Satyapal Singh Sikarwar: Rs 28.5 lakh.

Gwalior: Cong candidate Praveen Pathak: Rs 53.6 lakh. BJP's Bharat Kushwaha: Rs 45.9 lakh.

Guna: BJP candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia: Rs 60 lakh. Congress candidate Rao Yadvendra Singh: Rs 22 lakh.

Sagar: Congress candidate Guddu Raja Bundela: Rs 28.5 lakh. BJP's Lata Wankhede: Rs 24.3 lakh.

Tikamgarh: BJP candidate Virendra Kumar Khatik: Rs 29.7 lakh. Congress candidate Pankaj Ahirwar: Rs 22.5 lakh.

Damoh: BJP candidate Rahul Lodhi: Rs 31.8 lakh. Congress candidate Tarbar Singh Lodhi: Rs 20.5 lakh.

Rajgarh: BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar: Rs 33.6 lakh. Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh: Rs 31.5 lakh.

Bhopal: BJP candidate Alok Sharma: Rs 52.8 lakh. Congress candidate Arun Shrivastava’s final report is pending.

Vidisha: BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Rs 50 lakh. Congress candidate Pratap Bhanu Sharma: Rs 30 lakh.

Chhindwara: Congress candidate Nakul Nath: Rs 61.3 lakh. BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu: Rs 36.1 lakh.

Bhind: Congress candidate Phool Singh Baraiya: Rs 21.6 lakh. BJP’s Sandhya Ray: Rs 10 lakh.

Hoshangabad: Congress candidate Sanjay Sharma: Rs 53 lakh. BJP candidate Darshan Singh Choudhary: Rs 39 lakh.