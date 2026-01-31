Indore News: Police Issue Advisory To Make People Aware Of 'Pig Butchering Scam'

Bhopal News: Retired Bank Manager Duped Of ₹57 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police have issued an advisory and warned people about a dangerous online fraud known as the “Pig Butchering Scam,” in which criminals build emotional relationships with victims and then trick them into making investments to steal their savings.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that in this type of scam, fraudsters first gain a person’s trust by talking to them regularly and forming a friendly or romantic connection online.

Once the victim feels comfortable, the fraudster suggests investment opportunities and convinces them to put in money. In the end, the victim loses a large amount of money.

To protect citizens from such cybercrimes, the Indore Police Commissionerate has issued a cyber advisory.

Police have urged people not to trust strangers easily or blindly follow their investment advice. People should use only recognised and reliable platforms for any financial activity and never share personal or banking details with anyone. Police also said that if anyone becomes a victim of online fraud, they should immediately file a complaint on the NCRP portal or call the 1930 cyber helpline for help.