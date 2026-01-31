Indore USICON Day 2: City Turns Into Hub Of Health And Medical Science |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Known nationwide for its cleanliness, Indore is now emerging as a centre for healthcare and medical innovation. The second day of USICON 2026 transformed the city into a vibrant platform promoting fitness, advanced surgical techniques and public health awareness.

The day-2 began with a cyclothon at the Super Corridor at 6 am, where hundreds of doctors, surgeons and resident trainees participated, spreading the message of fitness and active living. Participants cycled enthusiastically while promoting the slogan “Doctor Fit, Nation Fit.”

Later, at the Brilliant Convention Centre, more than 70 international faculty members and senior Indian urologists showcased advanced robotic, laser and minimally invasive surgical techniques. The scientific sessions included yoga, semi-live surgical demonstrations, international lectures, uro-oncology case discussions and live telecasts of complex surgeries. Young doctors observed procedures in real-time, gaining practical knowledge from global experts.

In the afternoon, delegates participated in a heritage walk exploring Rajwada, Sarafa and the historic lanes of old Indore, offering visiting doctors a glimpse of the city’s culture and tradition.

Experts also highlighted the rising cases of kidney stones, prostate enlargement and urinary infections, urging people to maintain hydration, exercise regularly and undergo annual health check-ups after 40. Organisers said the conference aims to promote advanced treatment techniques and position Indore as a leading healthcare destination.