Indore News: State Plans Major Drive To Promote Organ Donation; Targets One Lakh Pledges |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is preparing to intensify efforts to promote organ donation with city leaders, medical experts and social organisations coming together to design a comprehensive awareness and registration campaign.

The general body meeting of Indore Society for Organ Donation was held under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Sudam Khade and MP Shankar Lalwani.

The meeting focused on strengthening strategies to increase organ donation and ensure timely availability of organs for critically ill patients. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani emphasised the need for more proactive steps, stating that Indore, which has already set national benchmarks in cleanliness, now aims to emerge as a leader in organ donation as well.

During the meeting, officials highlighted that Indore currently leads Madhya Pradesh in organ donation. Out of 350 organ donations recorded across the state last year, 195 were from Indore alone.

Lalwani suggested conducting awareness programmes in higher secondary schools, nursing colleges and local communities. He also stressed the importance of training counsellors and involving different sections of society to expand the campaign’s reach.

Dean of MGM Medical College and secretary of the Society, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, presented details about ongoing initiatives and plans.

Divisional commissioner Khade proposed the development of a dedicated portal to convert brain stem death cases into organ donation opportunities. He also suggested improving infrastructure for organ donation at the Super Speciality Hospital and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, along with strengthening the city’s skin bank facilities.

He recommended holding society meetings every month and giving special recognition to families who consent to organ donation.

A separate strategy meeting was also held with social organisations, religious leaders and public representatives to prepare a roadmap for launching a large-scale awareness campaign. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, district panchayat president Reena Malviya, collector Shivam Verma and several social activists participated in the discussion.

Officials announced plans to launch a citywide public awareness drive soon, aiming to collect more than one lakh online pledges for organ donation within the next two months. Authorities said the campaign would especially target youth and educational institutions, with support from civic bodies, social organisations and religious leaders, to make Indore a national leader in organ and blood donation.