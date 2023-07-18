 On Cam: 3 Muslim Youths Held For Spitting On Mahakal Procession In Ujjain
According to information, paperwork process has been started to demolish their illegal houses.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths of Muslim community were arrested for allegedly spitting on Mahakal procession from their balcony in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The video has gone viral on social media. The district administration, along with a team of cops, is preparing to raze their illegal residences.

Indore: Miscreants Throw Empty Liquor Bottles Inside Mosque; Visuals Surface
In the viral video, it can be seen the three youths were watching the Mahakal procession from their balcony. They bent forward and allegedly spitted on the religious rally, when a local recorded it. The accused have been identified as Adnan, Sufiyan and Ashraf.

Viral Video: Gwalior's Gurjar Youths Brutally Thrash Muslim Man, Force Him To Lick Feet In Moving...
