On Cam: 3 Muslim Youths Held For Spitting On Mahakal Procession In Ujjain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths of Muslim community were arrested for allegedly spitting on Mahakal procession from their balcony in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The video has gone viral on social media. The district administration, along with a team of cops, is preparing to raze their illegal residences.

In the viral video, it can be seen the three youths were watching the Mahakal procession from their balcony. They bent forward and allegedly spitted on the religious rally, when a local recorded it. The accused have been identified as Adnan, Sufiyan and Ashraf.

According to information, paperwork process has been started to demolish their illegal houses.

