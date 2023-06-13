Indore: Miscreants Throw Empty Liquor Bottles Inside Mosque; Visuals Surface

A screenshot of the video |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of miscreants allegedly threw empty liquor bottles inside a mosque at AB Road in Indore.

The incident was reported on wee hours of Tuesday at around 4am and was caught it a CCTV camera. The clip is now going viral on social media.

As seen in the video, a luxury black car stopped near a masjid. One of the men got out of the car and with liquor bottles in hand and threw them inside the masjid. He then returned to his seat and the driver swiftly took off.

A case was registered under section 295 on the complaint of Fayaz Qureshi, resident of Nahar Nagar.

Police is investigating the case in the basis of CCTV footage.

