Indore's Cleaning Staff Thrash Youths For Dumping Garbage On Road, Arrested

Picture by Dainik Bhaskar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) employees brutally thrashed three youths on Sunday after the latter dumped garbage on the roadside.

The police have arrested the accused municipal workers.

The incident took place late night when the Nagar Nigam workers were engaged in cleaning operations. Deepak Jat, Sunil Yadav, and Monu were passing by on a bike when they allegedly threw an empty water bottle and some garbage in the vicinity. The municipal workers confronted and restrained them, leading to a heated argument.

During the argument, another vehicle from the Nagar Nigam arrived at the scene carrying Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ranve, Chief Sanitary Inspector Harshit Lodhi, Sunil Karosiya, and Ajay Bandwal. They got out from the vehicle and gathered information about the situation.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, they demanded a fine of Rs 500 from Deepak and Sunil. As the argument continued, the municipal workers retaliated by stating that the fine would now be INR 10,000. Deepak and Sunil questioned about how such a heavy fine could be imposed and threatened the workers to take the matter to court. The vocal argument then resulted in a physical one.

Himanshu, a friend of Deepak and Sunil, stated, "I received information around 11:30 PM that the municipal workers were assaulting them. I immediately rushed to the scene with my bike and my two friends. The altercation was still ongoing. Meanwhile, the police also arrived at the spot. They intervened and managed to free Deepak and Sunil, who were then taken to the M.Y. Hospital. The police took three to four municipal workers into custody."

Deepak received initial medical treatment and was discharged, while Sunil was admitted to a private hospital.