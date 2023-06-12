 MP: Priyanka Gandhi Signs 'Nari Samman' Form On Stage In Jabalpur, Promises Rs 1500 Monthly Aid To Women
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Priyanka Gandhi-- on stage-- sealed the Congress' promise to provide Rs 1500 per month to all women, with her signature. She was addressing the Congress' general meeting at Shahid Memorial ground in Jabalpur.

Listing the 'guarantees' if Congress wins upcoming Madhya Pradesh Elections, Gandhi promised that Old pension Scheme would be restored.

article-image

She further promised LPG Cylinder at Rs 500, Rs 1800 to women under Narri Saman Yojana and free electricity to all upto 100 units.

