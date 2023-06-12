 MP: Shivraj's Scams List Is Longer Than PM Modi's Abuses, Says Priyanka Gandhi In Jabalpur
MP: Shivraj's Scams List Is Longer Than PM Modi's Abuses, Says Priyanka Gandhi In Jabalpur

Priyanka also hit on the BJP saying that the saffron party has created a 'propaganda' of religion for its vote bank.

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh's 'scams list is longer than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's abuses', said Congress national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday.

article-image

While addressing a mammoth gathering in Jabalpur, where she kicked started party's poll campaign for Assembly elections later this year, the Congress leader said in the 220 days of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, a total of 225 scams were reported in Madhya Pradesh.

article-image

"This is what the BJP government did in the three years after toppling the Congress government in a conspiracy. You (BJP) had toppled our government and came back into power, but what you did in the last three years. One after another scam, unemployment at high level, this is what the BJP did," Priyanka said.

article-image

She also slammed CM Chouhan for making announcement of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' just five months ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. "You were in power for the last 18 years, why don't you start the scheme then, and why you making these promises when the elections are getting closer?" she asked.

article-image

Priyanka also hit on the BJP saying that the saffron party has created a 'propaganda' of religion for its vote bank. "The reality of Madhya Pradesh is quite different from what is being told by media, advertising and hoardings. I came to know that only 21 jobs were given in the last three years in MP. This is really horrific. The complete picture is before you (people of Madhya Pradesh) and now you to decide your future," Priyanka added.

article-image

