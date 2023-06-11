Bhopal: 18-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Gang-Gaped By Two In Kolar

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aishbag police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly abducting and gang raping a girl for three days in Kolar, the police said on Sunday. The girl was on her way back home from work, when she was allegedly abducted by a friend of her brother on Thursday night.

Investigating officer (IO) Abhimanyu Singh told Free Press that the 18-year-old girl works in a catering firm. She was returning home from work on Thursday night, when a friend of her brother, waylaid her. The man offered her a lift but she turned it down.

Seeing her not conceding, the man forcibly pulled her into the car and took her to his room in Kolar where one of his friends was already present. The girl resisted their physical advances but the duo overpowered her. They took turns to rape her. The duo held her captive for two days in the room.

On Saturday, the girl somehow managed to escape and went to her sister, who resided in Hanumanganj. They then approached Aishbagh police and filed a complaint against the two.

The house of the accused was found locked when police went looking for them. The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the duo

Read Also Bhopal: Stepbrother Held For Raping Minor