Bhopal: Stepbrother Held For Raping Minor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police arrested 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his minor stepsister on Sunday, the police said. The accused had brought his stepsister home from orphanage a month back, the police further said.

Investigating officer (IO) Monika Gaur said that the survivor was 15 years old. She had been living at an orphanage for past eight years following her parents’ death. Her stepbrother Nafees Khan (35) brought her home after which frequent arguments began taking place between Khan and his wife.

Following this, Khan took the minor girl to his grandmother’s place and began living with her there.

On Thursday noon, when no one was home, Khan allegedly raped his stepsister. When the girl protested, Khan threatened to kill her. The girl was petrified at first but then eventually mustered courage and approached Nishatpura police on Saturday to lodge a complaint against Khan.

The police took cognisance and arrested Khan who has been sent to jail, IO Gaur said.

